India and Spain Emphasize Diplomacy and Cooperation Amid Global Crises

Amid global tensions, India and Spain stress diplomacy and cooperation during Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's visit to India. The nations underscored shared visions for peace and collaboration across areas like the Indo-Pacific, defence, and trade. Key initiatives include 'Make in India,' regional partnerships, and cultural exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:18 IST
India and Spain Emphasize Diplomacy and Cooperation Amid Global Crises
PM Modi with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez (X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint initiative to address ongoing global tensions, India and Spain have underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy. The joint statement followed President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez's visit to India, where both nations emphasized the need for a 'free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.'

The leaders expressed grave concern over the war in Ukraine and called for a 'comprehensive, just, and lasting peace' that respects sovereignty. Additionally, they strongly condemned recent attacks on Israel, urging restraint and advocating for peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

A key focus was the bilateral enhancement of economic and defence cooperation, notably through the 'Make in India' initiative with the C-295 aircraft project. Both leaders called for deeper engagement in trade sectors such as renewable energy and healthcare, supported by new frameworks like the 'Fast Track Mechanism.' They pledged cooperation on climate goals and confirmed cultural initiatives for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

