Record Greenhouse Gas Levels in 2023 Threaten Climate Goals, Warns WMO

Greenhouse gas concentrations have reached unprecedented levels in 2023, according to a report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), raising alarms about escalating temperatures for the foreseeable future. The organization emphasizes that carbon dioxide (CO2) is accumulating in the atmosphere at a pace unseen in human history, noting a rise of over 10 percent in just 20 years.

The surge during 2023 is primarily driven by extensive CO2 emissions from wildfires, reduced carbon absorption by forests, and persistently high fossil fuel emissions from human and industrial activities, states the WMO's Greenhouse Gas Bulletin. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo warns that these findings should alert policymakers, indicating a significant deviation from the Paris Agreement's target to keep global warming below 2°C and strive for 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The report highlights the 2023 CO2 increase, surpassing that of 2022, yet being lower than gains observed in the previous three years. An annual uptick of 2.3 ppm represents the 12th consecutive year with an increase exceeding 2 ppm. Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett cautions about a potential destructive cycle, where climate change itself may transform ecosystems into more significant greenhouse gas sources, intensifying global warming concerns for humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)