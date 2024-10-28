Empowering Women: UAE's Farmer Field Schools Propel Sustainable Agriculture

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, celebrated the graduation of the Farmer Field Schools program, emphasizing women's significant contributions to the nation's agriculture. The initiative focused on combating the Red Palm Weevil and enhancing date palm cultivation, showcasing five schools across Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Dr. Mohamed Salman Al Hammadi from MoCCAE expressed pride in empowering women and fostering farmer collaboration. He emphasized the UAE's efforts with programs like 'Plant the Emirates' and the 'National Agriculture Centre' to address agricultural challenges. The Farmer Field School program underscores the nation's commitment to sustainable agriculture and equipping farmers with vital skills.

FAO's Kayan Akram Jaff and Thaer Yaseen highlighted the program's success in building community engagement and practical solutions. Increased awareness of the Red Palm Weevil, improved yields, and strengthened farmer collaboration reflect the program's success in enhancing agricultural resilience and empowering women farmers in the UAE.

