Left Menu

Empowering Women: UAE's Farmer Field Schools Propel Sustainable Agriculture

The graduation of the Farmer Field Schools in the UAE highlights the pivotal role of women in agriculture. Conducted by MoCCAE and FAO, the program has equipped 48 participants with skills essential to managing challenges like the Red Palm Weevil. It's a stride towards sustainable farming and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:55 IST
Empowering Women: UAE's Farmer Field Schools Propel Sustainable Agriculture
MoCCAE hosts graduation ceremony in collaboration with FAO (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation, celebrated the graduation of the Farmer Field Schools program, emphasizing women's significant contributions to the nation's agriculture. The initiative focused on combating the Red Palm Weevil and enhancing date palm cultivation, showcasing five schools across Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Dr. Mohamed Salman Al Hammadi from MoCCAE expressed pride in empowering women and fostering farmer collaboration. He emphasized the UAE's efforts with programs like 'Plant the Emirates' and the 'National Agriculture Centre' to address agricultural challenges. The Farmer Field School program underscores the nation's commitment to sustainable agriculture and equipping farmers with vital skills.

FAO's Kayan Akram Jaff and Thaer Yaseen highlighted the program's success in building community engagement and practical solutions. Increased awareness of the Red Palm Weevil, improved yields, and strengthened farmer collaboration reflect the program's success in enhancing agricultural resilience and empowering women farmers in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024