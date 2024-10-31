Strengthened Media Collaboration Between UAE and Saudi Arabia to Pave New Path for Growth

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 31: Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, met with Salman Al-Dosari, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, to strengthen media collaboration between the two nations. The meeting explored initiatives to advance the media industry and enhance existing collaborations.

The dialogue between the two delegates focused on coordinating efforts to achieve common media objectives, exploring new avenues for joint initiatives, and accelerating media exchange. They emphasized developing content that resonates with people in both countries, stressing the importance of conveying accurate portrayals of each nation's accomplishments and strengthening media partnerships.

Al Hamed praised the close ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia under the wise leadership of both nations. He highlighted the significance of media collaboration as a communication bridge that fosters growth and prosperity. The discussions also focused on leveraging modern technology to enhance media messaging, portraying national values, and preserving cultural bonds.

The Saudi Minister of Media stressed the importance of fostering a unified Gulf media discourse rooted in professionalism and shared values. Both parties underscored the role of modern technology in producing content that supports national values and strengthens ties. Al Hamed toured heritage sites in Saudi Arabia, acknowledging its ambitious development.

The meeting concluded with commendations for Saudi Arabia's achievements under its leadership, which UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan lauded as a source of pride. The leaders of both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a shared vision for development and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

(With inputs from agencies.)