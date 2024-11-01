Healthcare Crisis: Staffing Shortages Plague Gilgit-Baltistan Hospital

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital have issued warnings over a dire shortage of medical staff, which is severely affecting patient care. The facility, responsible for the healthcare of a large regional population, is grappling with increasing demands from an influx of patients, according to the Pamir Times.

Healthcare professionals highlight that the shortage is leading to unmanageable workloads and burnout among current staff, thereby compromising patient care quality. "We have continually addressed these issues on various platforms without receiving viable solutions, necessitating today's gathering to bring these problems back into focus," a doctor stated.

The report stresses the urgency for the health department to resolve this crisis and warns that without intervention, medical staff may stage protests to draw public attention. The hospital's recruitment and retention efforts are hindered by insufficient salaries, lack of incentives, and challenging work conditions—factors driving away healthcare workers.

A doctor expressed frustration, "The public demands why our hospital lacks laboratory test facilities, forcing them to turn to private providers. Is the government ignoring this issue? The administration must recognize its gravity since the entire district depends on us. With only one or two medical officers, 24-hour service is impossible, and we've even paid out of pocket for additional help." The region's healthcare crisis is exacerbated by inadequate infrastructure, a deficit of trained medical staff, and scarce resources, causing many areas to lack basic health facilities, while existing ones remain understaffed and poorly equipped.

Geographic isolation further worsens these challenges, hindering service access, especially in harsh weather. Significant shortages of healthcare workers are noted, with many professionals departing due to difficult working environments and limited career prospects. (ANI)

