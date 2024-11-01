UAE Extends Lifeline to Lebanon with Major Aid Shipment

ABU DHABI, UAE - In a significant humanitarian gesture, the United Arab Emirates has dispatched a fifteenth aircraft loaded with 40 tonnes of essential food supplies to Lebanon, particularly catering to children's needs. This effort is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, initiated under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since October 2024, a total of 672 tonnes of aid has reached Lebanon, with continuous involvement from UAE's top leadership, including Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Chairman Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development, emphasized the UAE's commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon amid challenging circumstances.

The UAE is also assisting Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon to Syria, through its relief operations which include a recent shipment of 2,000 tonnes of supplies to Beirut. Overall, UAE's humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria has totaled 2,772 tonnes, reinforcing the nation's enduring commitment to regional stability and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)