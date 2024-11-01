Left Menu

UAE Extends Lifeline to Lebanon with Major Aid Shipment

The UAE has dispatched its fifteenth aircraft with 40 tonnes of essential food aid to Lebanon as part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign. This initiative, directed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has delivered 672 tonnes of relief since October 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:20 IST
UAE Extends Lifeline to Lebanon with Major Aid Shipment
UAE dispatches fifteenth aircraft to Lebanon, carrying 40 tonnes of aid (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, UAE - In a significant humanitarian gesture, the United Arab Emirates has dispatched a fifteenth aircraft loaded with 40 tonnes of essential food supplies to Lebanon, particularly catering to children's needs. This effort is part of the 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' campaign, initiated under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since October 2024, a total of 672 tonnes of aid has reached Lebanon, with continuous involvement from UAE's top leadership, including Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Chairman Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development, emphasized the UAE's commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs in Lebanon amid challenging circumstances.

The UAE is also assisting Syrian refugees returning from Lebanon to Syria, through its relief operations which include a recent shipment of 2,000 tonnes of supplies to Beirut. Overall, UAE's humanitarian aid to Lebanon and Syria has totaled 2,772 tonnes, reinforcing the nation's enduring commitment to regional stability and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024