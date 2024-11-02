Balochistan: Students Demand Justice Over Enforced Disappearances

In a powerful demonstration in Quetta, the Baloch Student Action Committee demanded the release of Suhail and Faseeh Baloch. These two students from Balochistan University have mysteriously disappeared for three years, a grim reminder of the plight faced by many in the region.

The protest moved from the university to the Quetta Press Club, garnering considerable support as participants expressed their deep concerns over enforced disappearances. The committee criticized these abductions, affecting not just students but farmers and teachers too, underlining the rising number of such cases in Balochistan.

Suhail and Faseeh's abductions in 2021 marked a troubling pattern, with October alone witnessing over 70 enforced disappearances, heavily involving students. The protestors appealed to international human rights groups to rally against this rampant human rights abuse.

The Baloch National Movement also reported a separate incident, revealing that ten students from NUML were forcibly taken by Pakistani forces. This growing list amplifies fears and highlights systemic discrimination against Baloch students, demanding urgent global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)