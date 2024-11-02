Austria's Economic Forecast: Bouncing Back Into 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a glimmer of hope for Austria's economic future, anticipating a real GDP growth of 1.1% in 2025. This forecast marks a turnaround from the expected economic decline of 0.6% in 2024, as reported by Austrian economic institutions.

Aligning with Austrian entities such as the Institute of Economic Research and the Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS), the IMF expects the 2024 downturn. However, their optimism extends into the following year, forecasting a rebound fueled by favorable investment conditions and global economic improvements.

Bank Austria echoes this optimism with a slightly higher prediction of 1.5% growth, citing external growth engines beyond Europe as key contributors. As Austria looks to the future, the confluence of international and local economic factors is poised to drive its recovery.

