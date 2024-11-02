Lahore High Court Bar Challenges Pakistan's 26th Constitutional Amendment in Supreme Court
The Lahore High Court Bar has challenged the 26th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan's Supreme Court, labeling it as a major threat to the constitution. Hamid Khan, a senior politician, has filed the petition, seeking to repeal several amendment clauses, highlighting concerns over judicial independence.
The Lahore High Court Bar has taken a significant step by challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan's Supreme Court, according to ARY News. Hamid Khan, the Senior Vice-President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has initiated a petition in the Supreme Court to have various clauses of the 26th Amendment declared unconstitutional.
In his plea, Hamid Khan specifically requested the court to rule sections 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 16, 17, and 21 as being against the constitution. He has also urged the court to declare any actions taken under these sections of the 26th constitutional amendment as unconstitutional and called for a hold on related judicial processes while the petition is under consideration.
The petition, according to ARY News, names the federation, judicial commission, the National Assembly, Senate, Speaker National Assembly, and the President as respondents. The legal fraternity views the amendment as the most significant challenge to constitutional integrity, with ongoing Supreme Court Bar Association elections deeply intertwined with efforts to repeal the amendment.
