Punjab’s Price Control Woes: New Department Faces Uphill Battle Against Inflation

In Punjab, the persistent issue of skyrocketing inflation remains unresolved, with successive governments failing to curb artificial price hikes and shortages. The state grapples with a substantial disparity of up to 100 per cent between market and retail prices, indicating the inefficiency of Punjab's outdated price control systems.

Recently established by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Department of Price Control and Commodities Management aims to tackle supply chain issues and regulate industry prices. Within days of its inception, price magistrate authority was granted to 73 officers. Despite these efforts, consumers continue to suffer from inflated prices.

Frustration among consumers is palpable. Salman Khalid and Tasleem Arshad, local shoppers, lament the high prices of vegetables and fruits, criticizing the ineffective enforcement of government rate lists. Experts, including former Finance Minister Salman Shah, argue for stronger legislative frameworks to combat cartels and artificial inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)