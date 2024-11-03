UAE Champions Biodiversity at UN Biodiversity COP16 in Cali

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, led a high-level delegation to the UN Biodiversity COP16 in Cali, Colombia. Running from October 21 to November 1, 2024, the conference commemorates the second anniversary of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework striving for global ecosystem harmony by 2050.

In her address, Dr. Al Dahak emphasized the UAE's comprehensive strategy for biodiversity conservation, involving legislation, expansion of protected areas, and reintroduction of endangered species. She urged global states to uphold the framework's tenets through enhanced collaboration. Her participation included the Advisory Committee on Local Governments for Biodiversity of the Convention on Biological Diversity and highlighted unified efforts to combat climate adversity, including the ambitious goal to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Additionally, in marine conservation dialogues, Dr. Al Dahak expounded on UAE's advancements in policy frameworks, national strategies, and innovative financing to boost marine ecosystems. Highlights from the One Water Summit included the UAE's fresh water conservation initiatives and a commitment of $150 million for global water security. Engagements at COP16 also spotlighted the UAE's national efforts in biodiversity strategy alignment with global frameworks, gathering international support for sustainable water management, and significant contributions towards the Mangrove Alliance for Climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)