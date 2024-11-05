India-Australia Strategic Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Canberra

In Canberra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was warmly received by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the Australian Parliament House for the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The visit began with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, emblematic of the countries' respectful cultural ties.

According to a statement from the Australian foreign ministry, India and Australia maintain strong strategic, economic, and community ties, with nearly one million Australians tracing their heritage back to India. The dialogue took stock of progress and outlined future cooperation towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

During discussions, the ministers emphasized advancing partnerships in key areas like science and technology, clean energy, trade, and defense. India's position as the fastest-growing major economy makes it a crucial partner for Australia, which seeks to diversify trade links and secure its supply chains.

Looking ahead to the RaiSina Down Under conference, a significant extension of India's Raisina Dialogue, both leaders expressed eagerness to continue exchanging ideas on regional geopolitical trends. The visit highlighted the 19th meeting between Jaishankar and Wong, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening India-Australia relations.

