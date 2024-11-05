Left Menu

India-Australia Strategic Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Canberra

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra for the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The meeting focused on deepening ties, enhancing trade relations, and aligning strategies for regional stability and growth. Coordinated efforts were made in various sectors including science, technology, and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:12 IST
India-Australia Strategic Dialogue Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Canberra
EAM Jaishankar and Australian FM Penny Wong (Photo credit: Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Canberra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was warmly received by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the Australian Parliament House for the 15th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. The visit began with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, emblematic of the countries' respectful cultural ties.

According to a statement from the Australian foreign ministry, India and Australia maintain strong strategic, economic, and community ties, with nearly one million Australians tracing their heritage back to India. The dialogue took stock of progress and outlined future cooperation towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

During discussions, the ministers emphasized advancing partnerships in key areas like science and technology, clean energy, trade, and defense. India's position as the fastest-growing major economy makes it a crucial partner for Australia, which seeks to diversify trade links and secure its supply chains.

Looking ahead to the RaiSina Down Under conference, a significant extension of India's Raisina Dialogue, both leaders expressed eagerness to continue exchanging ideas on regional geopolitical trends. The visit highlighted the 19th meeting between Jaishankar and Wong, reinforcing the commitment to strengthening India-Australia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024