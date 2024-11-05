US Election Showdown: Trump vs Harris in Crucial Vote

It's election day in the United States, with polling stations opening in eight states on Tuesday. Former President Donald Trump is going head-to-head with Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a pivotal contest in US politics. CNN reports that polling locations are now operational in states including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, and Virginia.

Polls in Indiana and Kentucky have also commenced, but some areas within the central time zone will begin at 5:30 PM (IST). Meanwhile, in Maine, all polling places are open, although a few smaller municipalities might only start by 8:30 PM (IST).

Dixville Notch in New Hampshire continued its long-standing tradition of midnight voting, and both Harris and Trump currently stand tied with three votes each. This election promises to be one of the most decisive in US history, potentially impacting not only the nation's future but also global dynamics for the coming four years.

Voting hours vary across states, mainly between 6 AM and 8 PM (local time). While initial exit polls will emerge during voting, final results will only follow the complete counting of ballots. The earliest closures will be at 7 PM ET in six states, including Georgia. The last to close will be Hawaii and Alaska at midnight ET. Following the closure of all polls by 1 PM ET, vote counting will commence, with smaller states' results being projected soon thereafter, though battleground states may take longer to declare their winners.

In this crucial political race, the focus remains on the two primary parties: the Democrats, represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Republicans led by former President Donald Trump. If elected, Harris would make history as the first female and first Indian-origin President of the United States. Conversely, Trump aims for a remarkable comeback, seeking to become the first president in over a century to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Polls indicate a tightly contested battle, with national surveys forecasting a slim lead for Harris. The 'FiveThirtyEight' platform from ABC News suggests Harris has a slight edge at 48% over Trump's 46.9%. Nonetheless, a tie is projected by NBC News and Emerson College at 49% each. Other surveys, such as Ipsos and AtlasIntel, show varying leads, underscoring the race's competitiveness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)