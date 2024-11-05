Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Denounces 'Form 47 Government' and Alleged Constitutional Violations
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the current government's alleged manipulation of the Constitution, emphasizing issues of judicial appointment and aviation privatization. Rehman calls for judicial scrutiny and transparency, while blaming major political parties for undermining national institutions and prioritizing personal gain over national interests.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a stark criticism of the current Parliament, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan's Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, described it as a 'Form 47 government,' suggesting it had been formed through manipulated election procedures. He accused the government of distorting the foundational fabric of the 1973 Constitution under the guise of the 26th Amendment.
Rehman highlighted ongoing controversies over judicial appointments, alleging that constitutional amendments had been leveraged to exert control over the judiciary. He argued this amounted to politicization and a blatant attack on democratic freedoms. The party has challenged the amendment in the Supreme Court, seeking a full court hearing broadcast live.
Addressing the privatization efforts of Pakistan International Airlines, Rehman expressed concern over the undervaluation of the airline's assets. He criticized past and present leaders for contributing to the decline of national institutions and emphasized that financial burdens like those involving K-Electric and extravagant government expenditures were unjustifiable amid economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Judiciary Drama Unveiled: Gujarat Man's Bogus Court Exposed
Judiciary at Crossroads: Supreme Court's Concerns Over High Court Judges' Conduct
Judiciary Showdown: PTI's Protest Threat over Chief Justice Appointment
Argentina's Bold Move: Privatization of Belgrano Cargas
PIA's Plummeting Fleet: Challenges in the Skies and Moves Toward Privatization