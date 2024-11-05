Left Menu

Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Denounces 'Form 47 Government' and Alleged Constitutional Violations

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the current government's alleged manipulation of the Constitution, emphasizing issues of judicial appointment and aviation privatization. Rehman calls for judicial scrutiny and transparency, while blaming major political parties for undermining national institutions and prioritizing personal gain over national interests.

05-11-2024
Jamaat-e-Islami Leader Denounces 'Form 47 Government' and Alleged Constitutional Violations
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman (Photo: X/ @NaeemRehmanEngr). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stark criticism of the current Parliament, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan's Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, described it as a 'Form 47 government,' suggesting it had been formed through manipulated election procedures. He accused the government of distorting the foundational fabric of the 1973 Constitution under the guise of the 26th Amendment.

Rehman highlighted ongoing controversies over judicial appointments, alleging that constitutional amendments had been leveraged to exert control over the judiciary. He argued this amounted to politicization and a blatant attack on democratic freedoms. The party has challenged the amendment in the Supreme Court, seeking a full court hearing broadcast live.

Addressing the privatization efforts of Pakistan International Airlines, Rehman expressed concern over the undervaluation of the airline's assets. He criticized past and present leaders for contributing to the decline of national institutions and emphasized that financial burdens like those involving K-Electric and extravagant government expenditures were unjustifiable amid economic challenges.

