Sindhudesh Liberation Calls Echo Amid US Presidential Transition
Shafi Burfat, chairman of JSMM, urges President Trump and world leaders to act against Pakistan's oppressive regime. He calls for recognition of Sindhudesh and international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, stressing the need to curb authoritarianism and religious extremism for regional peace.
- Country:
- Germany
Amid the aftermath of the United States Presidential election, Shafi Burfat, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has issued a compelling appeal to newly elected President Donald Trump and the international community. Burfat's statement demands decisive action against Pakistan's occupation of historical nations and subjugation of the Sindhi people.
Highlighting Pakistan's authoritarian rule over the Sindhi population, Burfat called for Sindhudesh's independence and an end to what he describes as a 'fascist military regime' in Pakistan. He pointed to Pakistan's aggressive policies, including demographic manipulations intended to dilute the cultural identity of minority groups like the Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, and Mohajir.
In his speech, Burfat emphasized the urgency of addressing Pakistan's activities, expressing fears over the misuse of its nuclear arsenal amid global security concerns. He urged international cooperation on broader issues, including climate change, migration, and human rights, while pressing for diplomatic solutions to avoid potential escalations in global conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dueling Narratives: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump on the Campaign Trail
Donald Trump to Join Joe Rogan: A Political Podcast Affair
Battleground Showdowns: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Ignite Voter Momentum
Donald Trump's Vision For America: Bold Moves on Immigration, Trade, and Energy
Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump: A High-Stakes Presidential Clash