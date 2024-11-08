Canada Orders TikTok to Halt Operations Amid Security Fears

In a decisive move citing national security concerns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has instructed Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok to halt its operations in Canada. The directive mandates the closure of the company's offices in Toronto and Vancouver, although the app remains accessible to Canadian users, as reported by CBC News.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne revealed the decision followed advisories from Canada's security and intelligence community, alongside evidence from a national security review. 'Our conclusion was clear: TikTok's activities in Canada pose a threat to national security,' Champagne stated, emphasizing the seriousness of the government's protective measures.

The government stresses that while Canadians are not barred from using TikTok, they should exercise caution. Champagne advised users to be mindful of potential data access by the Chinese government. Critics argue that user data could be compromised, and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service advises against using the app.

This action aligns with the Investment Canada Act, allowing reviews of foreign investments affecting national security, according to CBC News. TikTok has expressed its intention to contest the order in court, citing job losses as a significant concern.

Former CSIS Director David Vigneault highlighted the app's data harvesting capabilities, noting future risks as today's young users grow into internationally active adults. In early 2023, Canada had already banned TikTok on government devices, escalating to this broader governmental action later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)