Left Menu

Balochistan Outcry: Staged Encounters Accusations Resurface

Allegations of 'staged encounters' by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan have arisen after four missing men were reportedly killed. Human rights groups and Baloch activists are demanding accountability for what they see as a systematic pattern targeting forcibly disappeared Baloch individuals, sparking widespread outrage and calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:26 IST
Balochistan Outcry: Staged Encounters Accusations Resurface
Baloch activists accuse Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department of killing missing persons in "staged encounters." (Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan's Musa Khel district, four missing men have been reportedly killed in an alleged 'staged encounter' orchestrated by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), as reported by human rights groups. This incident has ignited anger among Baloch activists, who argue it forms part of a worrying trend of extrajudicial actions targeted at Baloch individuals who had been forcibly disappeared.

The CTD claimed responsibility for a November 3 operation on a national highway near Rarasham, where a combined force of CTD personnel, Frontier Corps, and law enforcement agents engaged in a reported gunbattle with 'terrorists.' Official reports state three suspects were killed, two arrested, and weapons confiscated.

However, families of three of the deceased have identified them as missing individuals: Muhammad Nawaz Buzdar, Ghulam Buzdar, and Jafar Marri. The Baloch Yakjheti Committee decried the incident, accusing security forces of staging encounters and emphasizing a pattern of systematic targeting. Reports liken this to a similar case in Turbat last year, leading to demands for accountability from human rights organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024