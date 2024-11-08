Left Menu

Strengthening Bonds: Brazil and India's Growing Global Partnership

Brazil's Ambassador to India emphasizes the strengthening relationship between Brazil and India, founded on common values and interests. Highlighting progress under G20 leadership and cooperation in energy and food security sectors, Ambassador Nobrega underscores the need for mutual trust and innovative approaches in navigating a complex international landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:05 IST
Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, on Friday highlighted the robust relationship between Brazil and India. Speaking on Brazil National Day in New Delhi, he emphasized that the ties have strengthened over time, founded on shared values, perceptions, and interests.

Asserting the deepening bond, Nobrega noted that, in 2024, traditional cooperation avenues have merged with new ones, demonstrating a friendship that has expanded both in scope and significance. This evolution has enabled coordinated efforts and mutual trust in tackling social and economic developmental challenges globally.

Furthermore, the ambassador praised the seamless transition of G20 presidencies between the two nations, underpinned by common values. Achievements under Brazil's leadership include launching task forces against hunger and poverty, and climate change. Nobrega highlighted the strengthening partnership in energy and food security sectors and advocated for reforms in international governance structures.

