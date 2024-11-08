Strengthening Bonds: Brazil and India's Growing Global Partnership

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, on Friday highlighted the robust relationship between Brazil and India. Speaking on Brazil National Day in New Delhi, he emphasized that the ties have strengthened over time, founded on shared values, perceptions, and interests.

Asserting the deepening bond, Nobrega noted that, in 2024, traditional cooperation avenues have merged with new ones, demonstrating a friendship that has expanded both in scope and significance. This evolution has enabled coordinated efforts and mutual trust in tackling social and economic developmental challenges globally.

Furthermore, the ambassador praised the seamless transition of G20 presidencies between the two nations, underpinned by common values. Achievements under Brazil's leadership include launching task forces against hunger and poverty, and climate change. Nobrega highlighted the strengthening partnership in energy and food security sectors and advocated for reforms in international governance structures.

