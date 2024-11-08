Left Menu

Amsterdam Violence: Rescue Efforts Amid Clashes

Amid violent clashes in Amsterdam, members of the local Jewish community and Israelis living there helped rescue Israeli soccer fans. Ten fans were injured in attacks by rioters with Palestinian flags shouting 'Free Palestine'. The rescue mission involved coordinated community efforts and prompt action to ensure safety.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a night marred by violence, members of the Jewish community and Israelis residing in Amsterdam orchestrated a rescue mission to safeguard Israeli football fans caught in escalating hostilities in the Dutch capital. The disturbances stemmed from attacks on at least ten Israeli soccer enthusiasts by rioters chanting 'Free Palestine'.

The city's turmoil unfolded as approximately 3,000 Israeli fans arrived to support the Maccabi Tel Aviv team against Ajax. Troubling footage shared online depicted rioters brandishing Palestinian flags and confronting fans post-match. Among the injured, Israeli authorities confirmed that three individuals remain missing.

Chabad House leader Dovi Pinkovitch recounted significant community efforts in response to the emergency, as local Jews banded together to help stranded Israelis find safety. Concerns over taxis unintentionally driving Israelis into chaotic zones necessitated the deployment of private vehicles by volunteers, ensuring safe passage to hotels.

Dramatic tales of heroism also emerged, with individuals like Melchem Assad, an Israeli Druze, warning fellow fans at train stations to remove identifiable symbols amidst looming threats. Meanwhile, Dutch authorities detained over 60 suspects, with Israeli nationals advised to potentially expedite their departures.

Following the unrest, Dutch King Willem-Alexander expressed his dismay, acknowledging the failure to protect Jewish citizens and committing to assist in their secure repatriation. Israel's national airline received special religious dispensation to operate flights during the Sabbath to expedite evacuation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

