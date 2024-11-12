India-Russia Economic Ties Strengthened Amidst Global Shifts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the ongoing economic partnership between India and Russia, stressing the mutual trust that has flourished in recent years. Notable growth in bilateral trade was highlighted, as he addressed attendees of the 25th Session of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission in the national capital.

In his speech, Jaishankar detailed the steps India and Russia need to take to strengthen their relationship. He emphasized the importance of their discussions in advancing the strategic partnership and shared Prime Minister Modi's thoughts conveyed to Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Jaishankar declared that the economic ties between India and Russia are both complementary and built on decades of trust. He noted the estimated USD 66 billion trade growth but called for it to be more balanced, suggesting a need to overcome current constraints and facilitate growth through initiatives like the India-Eurasian Economic Union FTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)