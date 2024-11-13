Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws Senate Bid to Lead Government Efficiency Drive with Musk

Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to withdraw from consideration for a Senate appointment in Ohio, opting instead to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Announced Tuesday by President-elect Donald Trump, Ramaswamy aims to drive significant government reforms as part of this new initiative.

Ramaswamy's decision was made public through a post on social media platform X, where he expressed confidence in the Ohio Governor's choice to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance. Ramaswamy pledged to support the appointee in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Trump's statement highlights DOGE's mission to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut wasteful expenditures, a key component of the 'Save America' movement. The department will work closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement structural reforms, a central focus of Ramaswamy's campaign during the Republican primary.

