Left Menu

Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws Senate Bid to Lead Government Efficiency Drive with Musk

Vivek Ramaswamy, appointed to lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk for the Trump Administration, has withdrawn from the Senate appointment in Ohio. The DOGE aims to tackle government bureaucracy and excess, aligning with Trump's 'Save America' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:03 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws Senate Bid to Lead Government Efficiency Drive with Musk
Vivek Ramaswamy (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Vivek Ramaswamy has decided to withdraw from consideration for a Senate appointment in Ohio, opting instead to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Announced Tuesday by President-elect Donald Trump, Ramaswamy aims to drive significant government reforms as part of this new initiative.

Ramaswamy's decision was made public through a post on social media platform X, where he expressed confidence in the Ohio Governor's choice to fill the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance. Ramaswamy pledged to support the appointee in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Trump's statement highlights DOGE's mission to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut wasteful expenditures, a key component of the 'Save America' movement. The department will work closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement structural reforms, a central focus of Ramaswamy's campaign during the Republican primary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024