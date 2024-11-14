Brazil Lauds India's G20 Presidency for Historic African Union Inclusion

Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, has commended India's leadership of the G20, specifically hailing the admission of the African Union as a defining milestone. According to Nobrega, this inclusion enhances the G20's credibility significantly, representing a union of 55 nations.

Ambassador Nobrega emphasized the importance of this development during an interview with ANI, marking it among the top achievements of India's leadership. He noted Brazil's role in this diplomatic advance, having invited Angola, Nigeria, and Egypt to the summit, thereby reinforcing Africa's presence. Nobrega affirmed Brazil's commitment to building on India's foundations and collaborating with the African Union.

The African Union joined the G20 as the 21st member during the New Delhi Summit in 2023, a move ardently supported by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nobrega highlighted the tangible outcomes from the summit, including 12 ministerial declarations and the creation of task forces aimed at converting political aspirations into concrete actions.

Nobrega outlined the expected global impact of the African Union's G20 inclusion, noting its potential influence on issues such as climate change, poverty, and inequality—challenges that often disproportionately affect Africa. The Ambassador lauded the robust bilateral relations between Brazil and India, exemplified by 46 Brazilian missions to India over 15 months.

Looking ahead, Indian Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes visits to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Summit, with bilateral discussions planned with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Nobrega stressed Brazil's dedication to tackling global hunger, climate change, and institutional reforms as key priorities during its G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)