US Condemns Deadly Quetta Railway Station Bombing

The United States issued a strong condemnation of the November 9 bombing at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, which resulted in the death of at least 26 people and injured 62 more. The attack was perpetrated by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which has claimed responsibility for the deadly blast.

At a US State Department briefing, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel emphasized America's condolences to the victims and their families. Patel reiterated the shared commitment between the US and Pakistan to combat terrorism, highlighting that the US designated the BLA as a terrorist organization in 2019. The US stands with Pakistan in its ongoing battle against terrorism and extremism.

In the same briefing, Patel responded to a remark by Taliban leaders about American leadership. He dismissed the Taliban's credibility on commenting about women's roles in leadership and emphasized that the Taliban's restrictions on women undermine their quest for international recognition. Furthermore, Trump's recent victory in the 2024 US election, achieving a non-consecutive second term as president, was noted.

