Kim Jong-un Pushes for Mass Production of Advanced Attack Drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has intensified efforts to bolster his country's military arsenal by overseeing performance tests of suicide attack drones. According to Yonhap News Agency, these tests highlight the need for immediate commencement of mass production. Reports detail that these drones are engineered for precise strikes on both terrestrial and maritime targets.

During the testing phase, Kim provided on-the-ground guidance for the trial of several drone prototypes. These drones were developed by the Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex and related enterprises, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Kim asserted that these drones have the capability to exact precise damage to enemy positions, exemplifying the heightened status of drone technology in military strategy today.

The tests demonstrated the drones' ability to hit targets accurately after navigating predetermined tactical paths. Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction with their performance, emphasizing drones' vital role in contemporary combat. Highlighting the burgeoning global race to integrate drones into military operations, Kim noted their cost-effectiveness and versatile applications. He asserted North Korea's capability to produce a diverse range of drones, announcing plans to explore novel tactical methodologies for modern combat scenarios.

Kim stated that the Workers' Party of Korea views the integration of unmanned military systems with operative strategies as a priority. Consequently, he called for a systematic approach towards mass production. North Korea first unveiled its drone performance tests in August, marking the leader's ongoing commitment to advancing the country's defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)