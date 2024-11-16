Left Menu

COP29 Showcases UAE's Decarbonization Drive in High-Emission Sectors

At COP29 in Azerbaijan, the UAE Pavilion highlighted the nation's decarbonization efforts for high-emission sectors, emphasizing sustainability and renewable energy investment. Key sessions featured the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance and insights on climate action strategies in anticipation of COP30, offering platforms for youth empowerment and innovative hydrogen solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:44 IST
The UAE Pavilion at COP29 in Azerbaijan hosted a series of sessions (WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan, the UAE Pavilion took center stage, underlining the nation's ongoing endeavors to decarbonize high-emission sectors. Through a series of thought-provoking sessions, the UAE showcased its commitment to fostering innovation and investment in sustainability and renewable energy.

The day kicked off with the introduction of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA), addressing the urgent global need for enhanced energy efficiency. Eng. Sharif Alolama from the UAE Ministry of Energy underscored the potential economic and environmental returns that accompany energy efficiency, describing it as the bedrock of a sustainable future.

Key discussions also explored how the UAE is strategizing climate action, harnessing platforms like the Loss & Damage Fund to champion peace and equity. In a panel hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy, experts examined how hydrogen can drive decarbonization in challenging sectors, signaling a robust commitment to Net Zero goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

