Japan's PM Ishiba and China's Xi Tackle Diplomatic Tensions at APEC Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in significant discussions on Friday in an effort to manage and alleviate tensions in the Japan-China relationship. The two leaders met during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, tackling a range of issues from Japan's seafood export ban to China's military activities in the region.

Ishiba emphasized the critical importance of Japan-China relations for global stability, pointing out existing challenges and the necessity of sustained dialogue. He reiterated Japan's concerns regarding regional security, spotlighting areas like the Senkaku Islands and China's expanded military presence near Japan, highlighting the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the necessity of a mutually beneficial relationship based on shared strategic interests, a notion increasingly rare amid diplomatic strains. Japan urged the removal of restrictions on seafood imports, following a September agreement to resume imports gradually, with Chinese experts monitoring Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water.

This session marks Ishiba's second notable foray into international diplomacy since assuming office on October 1. Discussions with Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden have drawn considerable attention. The urgency to address safety concerns for Japanese nationals in China, especially after recent attacks on Japanese children, was also a priority.

With the potential return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, Japan and China are closely monitoring the impact on regional power dynamics, aiming to maintain open channels of communication to prevent diplomatic missteps.

