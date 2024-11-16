Left Menu

Japan's PM Ishiba and China's Xi Tackle Diplomatic Tensions at APEC Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping held pivotal talks at the APEC summit in Lima. They addressed key regional issues including Japan's seafood export ban and China's military actions near Japan. Both leaders emphasized the need for a stable, mutually beneficial relationship amid growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:21 IST
Japan's PM Ishiba and China's Xi Tackle Diplomatic Tensions at APEC Summit
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in significant discussions on Friday in an effort to manage and alleviate tensions in the Japan-China relationship. The two leaders met during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, tackling a range of issues from Japan's seafood export ban to China's military activities in the region.

Ishiba emphasized the critical importance of Japan-China relations for global stability, pointing out existing challenges and the necessity of sustained dialogue. He reiterated Japan's concerns regarding regional security, spotlighting areas like the Senkaku Islands and China's expanded military presence near Japan, highlighting the need for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

During the meeting, both leaders underscored the necessity of a mutually beneficial relationship based on shared strategic interests, a notion increasingly rare amid diplomatic strains. Japan urged the removal of restrictions on seafood imports, following a September agreement to resume imports gradually, with Chinese experts monitoring Japan's discharge of treated radioactive water.

This session marks Ishiba's second notable foray into international diplomacy since assuming office on October 1. Discussions with Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden have drawn considerable attention. The urgency to address safety concerns for Japanese nationals in China, especially after recent attacks on Japanese children, was also a priority.

With the potential return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to the White House, Japan and China are closely monitoring the impact on regional power dynamics, aiming to maintain open channels of communication to prevent diplomatic missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024