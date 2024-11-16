Left Menu

US Lawmakers Aim to Rebalance Trade with China

The Restoring Trade Fairness Act, introduced by Rep. John Moolenaar, seeks to revoke China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations status with the U.S., to address unfair trade practices. Aimed at boosting tariffs on Chinese goods, the bill is backed by bipartisan support and highlights concerns over U.S. security and economic dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:11 IST
US Lawmakers Aim to Rebalance Trade with China
Representivate Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Restoring Trade Fairness Act, a significant legislative move by Congressman John Moolenaar, intends to terminate China's Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) status with the U.S. The bill, introduced on Thursday, aims to counter what experts identify as China's exploitative trade practices, which have been detrimental to American workers and industries.

In 2000, Congress granted China PNTR status to encourage the Chinese Communist Party's economic liberalization as part of the World Trade Organization agreement. However, critics argue this policy facilitated the growth of China's state-controlled economy, outsourcing U.S. jobs and compromising domestic industry.

The proposed legislation suggests a phased increase in tariffs—35% on non-strategic goods and 100% on strategic items including semiconductors. This move is intended to curb China's advantages and strengthen national security, garnering bipartisan support as U.S. lawmakers reassess economic ties with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024