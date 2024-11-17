Nigeria Bestows Prestigious Honour on PM Modi During Historic Visit

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Nigeria's Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger award, becoming the second foreign dignitary to do so after Queen Elizabeth in 1969. This visit marks Modi's first in 17 years, aiming to strengthen economic and strategic ties between India and Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:28 IST
Nigeria flag and PM Modi file photo (Photo credits/ pexels and ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Nigeria has decided to confer the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive this prestigious accolade after Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

The honour comes as Modi embarks on a visit to Nigeria, marking an important step in bolstering India-Nigeria relations. Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for Federal Capital Territory, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja, symbolizing trust and respect from the Nigerian people.

Modi's stop in Nigeria is part of a broader three-nation tour that includes Brazil and Guyana. His visit seeks to enhance bilateral discussions to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations focusing on democracy and pluralism. India's relationship with Nigeria, a vital partner in West Africa, has been marked by deep-rooted ties encompassing economic collaboration, energy cooperation, and developmental partnerships.

