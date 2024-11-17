Left Menu

Nigeria Honors PM Modi with Prestigious Order: A Strengthening Indo-African Bond

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger in Nigeria, joining Queen Elizabeth as the only foreign dignitaries honored. This recognition marks the 17th international accolade for Modi, highlighting the deepening strategic and economic ties between India and Nigeria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:29 IST
Nigeria flag and PM Modi file photo (Photo credits/ pexels and ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria has bestowed its highly regarded Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON) upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking him as only the second international dignitary to receive this honor after Queen Elizabeth in 1969.

This marks the 17th such international distinction for PM Modi, who arrived in Nigeria to commence a tri-nation diplomatic tour. Upon arrival in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, he was greeted warmly by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Minister for Federal Capital Territory, and presented with the symbolic 'Key to the City', reflecting the esteem in which he is held by the Nigerian populace.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to engage in high-level bilateral talks with Nigerian officials, aiming to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two nations. This visit underscores 17 years since an Indian Prime Minister last visited Nigeria, representing a significant diplomatic move towards enhancing cooperation in various sectors including economy, energy, and defense. Modi expressed eagerness to further solidify ties founded on shared democratic values and pluralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

