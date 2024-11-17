Dhaka's Air Quality Crisis: Urgent Call for Action

Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, found itself in a dire position on Sunday as it ranked fourth among cities with the worst air quality globally. At 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a hazardous score of 234, falling under the 'very unhealthy' category, as reported by the Dhaka Tribune.

The AQI is an international standard measuring daily air quality and gauging its implications on public health. Recently, Dhaka has experienced persistently poor air quality, with its current AQI values between 201-300 posing serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable segments of the population. Notably, Delhi, Lahore, and Kinshasa showed even worse air quality, with recorded AQI scores of 666, 358, and 272, respectively.

The Dhaka Tribune notes that air quality in Dhaka typically deteriorates in winter due to lower temperatures and heightened pollution activities, while improvements are seen during the monsoon season. Bangladesh's AQI measures five pollutants, including particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, and ozone.

Chronic air pollution challenges Dhaka, exacerbated by its dense population, rapid urban sprawl, and unregulated industrial emissions. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that air pollution is a global health threat, contributing to seven million fatalities annually from various diseases.

Amid this ranking, Dhaka joins a growing slate of cities grappling with air pollution issues. The Dhaka Tribune emphasized the need for coordinated efforts, stringent regulations, and innovative solutions to protect public health and preserve the environment. As the crisis escalates, urgent action becomes imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)