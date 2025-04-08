Delhi Endures Scorching Heatwave: Health Risks and Precautions Highlighted
Delhi faces a severe heatwave with temperatures reaching 40.2°C. Experts urge caution as extreme heat poses serious health risks, including heatstroke and dehydration. Vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, should take preventive measures. Improved weather is expected after April 10 due to a western disturbance.
Delhi is grappling with its first major heatwave of the season, as temperatures soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius this Monday, prompting health warnings from experts.
The sweltering conditions have triggered a yellow alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), advising residents to avoid excessive sun exposure and stay hydrated. Dr. Mukesh Mehra, a senior director at Max Super Speciality Hospital, warns that extreme heat can significantly challenge the body's natural cooling mechanisms.
Symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heatstroke, can become life-threatening if left untreated. As weather conditions are expected to improve post-April 10—thanks to a western disturbance in North India—vigilance is advised for vulnerable demographics like children and the elderly.
