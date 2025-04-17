AI Prop-Tech Revolution: sirrus.ai Expands Amid Urbanization Surge

AI-driven prop-tech platform sirrus.ai is set to capitalize on burgeoning urbanization trends within the country, a top official indicated. According to Managing Director and CEO Sauvik Banerjjee, the company has already secured 20 deals with developers in cities such as Pune, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, and Delhi. He projects that 100 deals might be in sight by the year's end, thanks to increased interest from over 500 real estate developers approached thus far.

The platform, seeded by an AI accelerator, empowers developers and brokers with tools to streamline workflows and enhance business productivity. Its aim is to revolutionize the home buying experience, covering the process from initial interest to possession. Crucially, the company forecasts that US$1-1.5 trillion of the nation's projected US$5-trillion economy will stem from urbanization, driven by construction of houses, hotels, and rental properties.

Planning to also enter international markets, the company eyes expansion into the Middle East once it fully consolidates its position within the Indian market. This expansion is part of sirrus.ai's broader goal to reach US$1-2 million in profitability by the third or fourth year of operations, alongside a staggering 17x growth in this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)