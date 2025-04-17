Left Menu

AI Prop-Tech Revolution: sirrus.ai Expands Amid Urbanization Surge

AI-driven prop-tech platform sirrus.ai is poised to increase its deal numbers significantly, buoyed by rapid urbanization. Company CEO Sauvik Banerjjee anticipates sealing 100 more deals this year, expanding further internationally, and achieving a 17x growth while enhancing property development processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:19 IST
AI Prop-Tech Revolution: sirrus.ai Expands Amid Urbanization Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AI-driven prop-tech platform sirrus.ai is set to capitalize on burgeoning urbanization trends within the country, a top official indicated. According to Managing Director and CEO Sauvik Banerjjee, the company has already secured 20 deals with developers in cities such as Pune, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Indore, and Delhi. He projects that 100 deals might be in sight by the year's end, thanks to increased interest from over 500 real estate developers approached thus far.

The platform, seeded by an AI accelerator, empowers developers and brokers with tools to streamline workflows and enhance business productivity. Its aim is to revolutionize the home buying experience, covering the process from initial interest to possession. Crucially, the company forecasts that US$1-1.5 trillion of the nation's projected US$5-trillion economy will stem from urbanization, driven by construction of houses, hotels, and rental properties.

Planning to also enter international markets, the company eyes expansion into the Middle East once it fully consolidates its position within the Indian market. This expansion is part of sirrus.ai's broader goal to reach US$1-2 million in profitability by the third or fourth year of operations, alongside a staggering 17x growth in this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025