PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Nigeria: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, marking Modi's first visit to Nigeria, designed to enhance strategic partnerships. The leaders discussed expanding cooperation across critical sectors, now fortified by the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 16:39 IST
PM Narendra Modi and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nigeria

In a historic meeting on Sunday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria at Abuja's Presidential Villa. This visit marks a significant milestone as it represents Modi's inaugural trip to Nigeria, the first of such by an Indian Prime Minister since 2007.

President Tinubu, through a post on X, had expressed his anticipation prior to Modi's arrival, emphasizing the pivotal talks aimed at bolstering the nations' strategic alliance. The bilateral meetings are set to enhance cooperation across vital sectors, underscored by the signing of Memoranda of Understanding.

Upon his arrival in Nigeria, PM Modi was warmly received by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory, who honored him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. This gesture underscored the growing camaraderie and respect between India and Nigeria, with Modi's visit forming the cornerstone of his three-nation tour aimed at advancing India's presence in West Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

