Odisha Chief Minister Boosts Ties with Singapore for Investment Opportunities

On the inaugural day of Odisha's high-level delegation visit to Singapore, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, significant strides were made to fortify India-Singapore business relations. According to a press release, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, Indian High Commissioner, briefed the delegation on recent trade advancements, emphasizing Odisha's pivotal role in sectors like chemicals, petrochemicals, and renewable energy.

Chief Minister Majhi chaired a series of crucial meetings, beginning with a discussion with Dr. Edward Morton of CT Metrix on developing Odisha's electronics ecosystem. Odisha's government pledged proactive measures to support growth in sectors such as IT/ITeS and smart city solutions. The CM also discussed expansion opportunities with Vivek Agarwal of Visa Group in steel and ferro-chrome, and with Rabin Jhunjhunwala on bio-fertilizers investment.

Highlighting his ambitious approach, CM Majhi announced approval for Singapore-based Sembcorp's Green Ammonia project in Odisha, underscoring the state's commitment to renewable energy. As part of Odisha's strategy for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the next steps include crucial meetings at the Jurong Petrochemicals Region and PSA Horizons, aiming to bolster Odisha's global investment appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)