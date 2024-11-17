Left Menu

Religions Unite for Climate Action at COP29

At COP29 in Baku, religious leaders gathered to promote environmental protection. Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam and Shi Yongxin underscored the crucial role of faith in addressing global challenges, highlighting the Faith Pavilion's purpose of fostering interfaith dialogue for sustainable and responsible behaviors to tackle climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:10 IST
Religions Unite for Climate Action at COP29
Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meets with CEO of Shaolin Monastery(Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, religious leaders engaged in significant discussions on environmental protection, emphasizing the key role of faith in combating climate issues. The meeting between the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and Shi Yongxin, CEO of the Shaolin Monastery, underscored the importance of uniting religious efforts in confronting global crises with climate change as a primary focus.

Judge Abdelsalam stressed the influential capacity of religions to steer millions toward sustainable and responsible actions that safeguard Earth. He highlighted the Faith Pavilion at COP29, orchestrated by the Muslim Council of Elders under Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb's leadership, as demonstrating a commitment to amplify the collective religious voice in environmental conservation.

Shi Yongxin lauded the 'Document on Human Fraternity', co-signed in 2019, and praised the Faith Pavilion initiative, calling it a significant global platform for fostering interfaith dialogue. The Pavilion, featuring sessions with numerous organizations from various religions, seeks to further interfaith collaboration for environmental care and explore sustainable adaptation practices while addressing climate justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024