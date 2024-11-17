Religions Unite for Climate Action at COP29

At the COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, religious leaders engaged in significant discussions on environmental protection, emphasizing the key role of faith in combating climate issues. The meeting between the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, and Shi Yongxin, CEO of the Shaolin Monastery, underscored the importance of uniting religious efforts in confronting global crises with climate change as a primary focus.

Judge Abdelsalam stressed the influential capacity of religions to steer millions toward sustainable and responsible actions that safeguard Earth. He highlighted the Faith Pavilion at COP29, orchestrated by the Muslim Council of Elders under Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb's leadership, as demonstrating a commitment to amplify the collective religious voice in environmental conservation.

Shi Yongxin lauded the 'Document on Human Fraternity', co-signed in 2019, and praised the Faith Pavilion initiative, calling it a significant global platform for fostering interfaith dialogue. The Pavilion, featuring sessions with numerous organizations from various religions, seeks to further interfaith collaboration for environmental care and explore sustainable adaptation practices while addressing climate justice.

