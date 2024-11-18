Left Menu

India's G20 Legacy Inspires Brazil Summit Focus on Global South

India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, lauds the progressive 2023 New Delhi declaration as PM Modi embarks on the Brazil summit. India will continue advocating sustainable growth and Global South priorities while facing geopolitical challenges, especially in light of the Middle-East conflict, at the economic-focused forum.

India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, emphasized the significance of the 2023 New Delhi declaration as the G20 Summit approaches in Brazil. Describing it as 'very ambitious' and 'progressive,' Kant underscored India's role in bringing the declaration's legacy to the summit by addressing sustainable growth, development goals, and technological advancements.

Kant highlighted the forward-looking nature of the declaration and its alignment with Prime Minister Modi's visionary goals, including sustainable growth, poverty alleviation, and green development. Under Brazilian presidency, these issues continue to resonate prominently, ensuring the continuity of India's ambitious agenda.

As PM Modi heads to Brazil for the summit, attention is also turning to geopolitical matters, particularly the Middle-East conflict. Despite the forum's primary focus on economic growth, the humanitarian impacts of the conflict cannot be ignored. Meanwhile, India, as a Troika member, aims to further Global South priorities, building on its previous G20 leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

