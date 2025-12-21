Left Menu

Reviving Fertiliser Legacy: PM Modi Lays Foundation for Mega Plant in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd in Dibrugarh, Assam. The Rs 10,601-crore plant aims to produce 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually by 2030. This project, a joint venture among multiple stakeholders, seeks to boost regional economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namrup | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:59 IST
Reviving Fertiliser Legacy: PM Modi Lays Foundation for Mega Plant in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday marked a significant leap towards enhancing India's fertiliser production by laying the foundation stone for a sprawling Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Officially titled as Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), this facility is earmarked to generate an astounding 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, with operations pegged to commence by 2030. The move signals a concerted effort to fulfill fertiliser demands spanning the northeastern region and beyond.

Emphasizing industrial growth and employment, AVFCCL promises to be a nucleus for developmental strides, underpinning Modi's broader economic vision for the region. The venture, endorsed by the Union Cabinet, unfurls a cooperative effort among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd, HURL, and BVFCL, invigorating local industrial precursors and augmenting agro-economic prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025