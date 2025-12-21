Reviving Fertiliser Legacy: PM Modi Lays Foundation for Mega Plant in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday marked a significant leap towards enhancing India's fertiliser production by laying the foundation stone for a sprawling Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Officially titled as Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), this facility is earmarked to generate an astounding 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, with operations pegged to commence by 2030. The move signals a concerted effort to fulfill fertiliser demands spanning the northeastern region and beyond.

Emphasizing industrial growth and employment, AVFCCL promises to be a nucleus for developmental strides, underpinning Modi's broader economic vision for the region. The venture, endorsed by the Union Cabinet, unfurls a cooperative effort among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd, HURL, and BVFCL, invigorating local industrial precursors and augmenting agro-economic prospects.

