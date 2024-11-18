JI Chief Urges Government for Urgent Security Dialogues and Practical Economic Solutions
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged the government to engage in crucial dialogues addressing security issues and economic challenges. He criticized current policies, particularly the recent electricity relief package, and advocated for sustainable energy solutions like solar power.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman called for immediate government action to address escalating security issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through stakeholder dialogue. Speaking from the party's Islamabad office, he underscored the importance of policy revisions to protect lives in these volatile regions, stating, "Every person's life is precious. The government needs to revisit its policy."
Rehman also appealed to the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan to act responsibly, ensuring Afghan territory is not used for antagonistic activities against other countries, particularly Pakistan. He advocated for cooperative discussions between Pakistan and Afghanistan to resolve shared concerns while criticizing the federal government for not fulfilling economic relief promises amid rising electricity costs.
The JI chief dismissed the recent electricity relief package introduced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a "joke," questioning its practicality and sustainability. Announced during an event celebrating Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birth anniversary, the package offered reductions for domestic, industrial, and commercial consumers. Rehman criticized the package's limitations, highlighting the ongoing fuel levy burden. He proposed solar energy as a sustainable alternative, affirming JI's dedication to finding practical solutions to Pakistan's economic and security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government Infusion Sparks Hope for Troubled Steel Giant RINL
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Gandapur Rallies PTI for Final Stand Against Federal Government
Judicial Stalemate: Supreme Court Collegium's Nominees Await Government Nod
Jharkhand's Coal Dues: A War of Words Between State and Central Governments
Congress Slams Central Government Over Jammu and Kashmir Security Failures