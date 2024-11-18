Left Menu

Kim Jong-un Vows Unlimited Nuclear Strength Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced plans to bolster nuclear forces in response to military threats from the US, South Korea, and Japan. Kim's remarks follow military engagements involving North Korean troops in Ukraine, raising concerns over an escalating conflict with global ramifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:15 IST
Kim Jong-un Vows Unlimited Nuclear Strength Amid Rising Tensions
A file picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, has declared an unyielding commitment to enhancing the nation's nuclear capabilities, citing threats from the United States, Japan, and South Korea. This announcement comes during a conference of high-ranking army officials in Pyongyang, as reported by state media agency KCNA, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions.

Kim's declaration coincides with the reported involvement of North Korean soldiers in combat alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, a development confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has labeled this as a severe escalation, with potential impacts on both European and Asian security landscapes.

Amid these rising tensions, Kim accused the U.S. of militarizing its alliances in Asia, effectively creating a nuclear-centric pact with South Korea and Japan. These developments underscore the urgency with which Kim perceives the need for North Korea to expedite war preparations and strengthen its military deterrent, particularly its nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024