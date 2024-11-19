Left Menu

G20 Leaders Call for Ceasefire Efforts Amid Global Conflicts

At the G20 Summit in Brazil, leaders urged comprehensive ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon, and Ukraine-Russia, emphasizing peace and humanitarian aid. U.S. President Joe Biden approved missile use against Russia, while Donald Trump threatened to cut Kyiv aid. Discussions centered on global security and humanitarian concerns amid escalating conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:16 IST
PM Modi with other world leaders at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janerio (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a powerful joint statement issued during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, leaders from the Group of 20 economies called for immediate and comprehensive ceasefires in conflict zones, including Gaza and Lebanon. They also applauded initiatives supporting a durable peace in the Ukraine-Russia war, which has reached the grim milestone of 1,000 days.

The summit's declaration comes amid significant geopolitical tensions. U.S. President Joe Biden has sanctioned the use of U.S.-made long-range missiles against Russian targets, a move driven by North Korean troop support for Russia. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to cut military aid to Ukraine unless negotiations with Russia commence.

The declaration underscored the immense human suffering and negative economic impacts of wars. Leaders affirmed their commitment to peace, calling attention to global food and energy security concerns. Despite this united front, the statement refrained from directly criticizing Russia's actions in Ukraine, emphasizing diplomacy and dialogue as vital routes to global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

