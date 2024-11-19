Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a landmark visit to India, as confirmed by Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. Speaking at a Sputnik event in New Delhi, Peskov expressed optimism about finalizing the trip dates, symbolizing enhanced Russia-India relations.

This visit marks Putin's first to India since the Ukraine-Russia conflict erupted three years ago. Peskov's statement follows discussions between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the G20 Summit concerning border de-escalation, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape.

Jaishankar recently met with his Chinese counterpart at the G20 Summit, recalling a prior meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov affirmed Russia's support for India-China dialogues and appreciated India's intermediary role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Peskov praised Indian Prime Minister Modi's contributions, highlighting his pragmatic relationship with President Putin and communication with Ukraine. This connectivity provides PM Modi a unique perspective on the crisis, bolstering his diplomatic influence in facilitating dialogue.

Putin and Modi's camaraderie was evident during Modi's recent Russia visit for the BRICS summit, underscoring the robust ties. Modi's July visit marked his first official bilateral trip since resuming office, earning him Russia's highest civilian honor, cementing India-Russia relations.

Commenting on India-China relations at the New Delhi media event, Peskov expressed Russia's commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties with both nations, opposing external interference, particularly from the United States.

Peskov emphasized that the India-China meetings in Kazan were independent of Russian influence, though Russia remains committed to mediating as a friend to both nations. Meanwhile, in Moscow, Putin issued a stern warning to the US following reports of its missile support to Ukraine, reflecting ongoing global tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)