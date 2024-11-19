Balochistan's Border Trade Crisis: Economic Lifeline Severed

Balochistan's Rakhshan and Makran divisions are reeling under strict trade restrictions imposed by Pakistan on border commerce with Iran, as per a Dawn report. The economic chokehold has alarmingly intensified poverty, sparking unrest in these border towns, which are among the most underprivileged areas in the country.

Economically reliant on cross-border trade, locals in areas like Washuk, Panjgur, and Nokundi face dire conditions due to the closure of trade points and restrictions on Iranian oil and goods. With these restrictions, inhabitants confront severe economic insecurity as their lifelines are severed, exacerbating already deep-seated hardships.

Ex-Senate chairman Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani lambasted the government's blanket restrictions, describing them as an 'economic death sentence' for Balochistan. He advocates for modern regulatory systems to replace these policies, warning of the potential push towards extremism among disenfranchised youth. Protesters call for immediate policy revisions to rejuvenate the border economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)