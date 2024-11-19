JP Nadda Strengthens Global Bonds Through 'Know BJP' Initiative

In an ongoing effort to fortify international ties, BJP national president JP Nadda recently met with senior leaders from Singapore's ruling People's Action Party. This meeting, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, spotlighted the BJP's journey and its core ideological values.

In a post shared on X, Nadda remarked on the productive discussion, elaborating on the BJP's history and the pivotal role party workers have played in nation-building. He expressed optimism about future collaborations and reinforced the importance of building relations between the parties.

The 'Know BJP' initiative has previously seen engagements with other international figures, including a recent meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Discussions have focused on the India-Maldives relationship, advancements like Rupay Card transactions, and enhancing health sector cooperation. These dialogues underscore a commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)