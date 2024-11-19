Left Menu

JP Nadda Strengthens Global Bonds Through 'Know BJP' Initiative

JP Nadda, BJP national president, engaged with Singapore's ruling party leaders under the 'Know BJP' initiative, highlighting BJP's ideological values. Previously, Nadda met Maldives' President to discuss India-Maldives progress and cooperation. The initiative aims to foster international party relationships and collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:48 IST
JP Nadda interacted with a delegation of senior leaders of Singapore's ruling party (Photo/@JPNadda). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In an ongoing effort to fortify international ties, BJP national president JP Nadda recently met with senior leaders from Singapore's ruling People's Action Party. This meeting, part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, spotlighted the BJP's journey and its core ideological values.

In a post shared on X, Nadda remarked on the productive discussion, elaborating on the BJP's history and the pivotal role party workers have played in nation-building. He expressed optimism about future collaborations and reinforced the importance of building relations between the parties.

The 'Know BJP' initiative has previously seen engagements with other international figures, including a recent meeting with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. Discussions have focused on the India-Maldives relationship, advancements like Rupay Card transactions, and enhancing health sector cooperation. These dialogues underscore a commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

