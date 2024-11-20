Japan: Yamaha revolutionizes riding with new Y-AMT transmission system

Yamaha Motor, a leader in the motorcycle industry, is advancing its innovation to provide riders with more convenience, comfort, and safety. Recently, the company introduced the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT) system, a breakthrough that combines the functions of a clutch lever, shift pedal, and automated/manual transmission control into a single handlebar lever.

An official from Yamaha Motor stated, "The purpose of the Y-AMT system is to expand the range of enjoyment for motorcycle riders. Even experienced sports riders can now experience a new level of comfort beyond what was previously possible. We've designed the system to merge the excitement of sports riding with enhanced rider-machine communication. Our goal is to elevate the fun of motorcycling while providing riders with more options". He also noted, "With the Y-AMT system, riders can shift gears with a simple finger movement. The switch between automated and manual driving modes can also be controlled effortlessly with the same hand. This revolutionary system offers an unprecedented level of convenience and comfort for riders. By simplifying the riding experience, Y-AMT allows riders to better appreciate their surroundings and focus on road safety. As a result, the system promotes safer and more enjoyable rides".

Former Racing rider, Shinya Nakano commented, "When I first encountered the Y-AMT system, I was surprised by the absence of a clutch lever and shift pedal. It felt unfamiliar at first, but once I rode it, I realized how easy it was to control the bike using only my right hand. The system is especially great for touring because it eliminates the hesitation that can come with clutch operation. In situations like U-turns or traffic jams, where clutch control can be tricky and exhausting, the Y-AMT system proves to be incredibly effective. This technology really reduces rider fatigue and enhances the overall riding experience". As the motorcycle industry enters a new era of innovation, Yamaha Motor remains dedicated to offering more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable riding experiences for bikers around the world.

This cutting-edge technology was developed with the support and collaboration of leading companies and agencies in Japan. As the motorcycle industry enters a new era of innovation, Yamaha Motor remains dedicated to offering more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable riding experiences for bikers around the world.

