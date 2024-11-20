Left Menu

Japan: Yamaha revolutionizes riding with new Y-AMT transmission system

Yamaha Motor, a leader in the motorcycle industry, is advancing its innovation to provide riders with more convenience, comfort, and safety.

ANI | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:25 IST
Japan: Yamaha revolutionizes riding with new Y-AMT transmission system
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Yamaha Motor, a leader in the motorcycle industry, is advancing its innovation to provide riders with more convenience, comfort, and safety. Recently, the company introduced the Yamaha Automated Manual Transmission (Y-AMT) system, a breakthrough that combines the functions of a clutch lever, shift pedal, and automated/manual transmission control into a single handlebar lever.

An official from Yamaha Motor stated, "The purpose of the Y-AMT system is to expand the range of enjoyment for motorcycle riders. Even experienced sports riders can now experience a new level of comfort beyond what was previously possible. We've designed the system to merge the excitement of sports riding with enhanced rider-machine communication. Our goal is to elevate the fun of motorcycling while providing riders with more options". He also noted, "With the Y-AMT system, riders can shift gears with a simple finger movement. The switch between automated and manual driving modes can also be controlled effortlessly with the same hand. This revolutionary system offers an unprecedented level of convenience and comfort for riders. By simplifying the riding experience, Y-AMT allows riders to better appreciate their surroundings and focus on road safety. As a result, the system promotes safer and more enjoyable rides".

Former Racing rider, Shinya Nakano commented, "When I first encountered the Y-AMT system, I was surprised by the absence of a clutch lever and shift pedal. It felt unfamiliar at first, but once I rode it, I realized how easy it was to control the bike using only my right hand. The system is especially great for touring because it eliminates the hesitation that can come with clutch operation. In situations like U-turns or traffic jams, where clutch control can be tricky and exhausting, the Y-AMT system proves to be incredibly effective. This technology really reduces rider fatigue and enhances the overall riding experience". As the motorcycle industry enters a new era of innovation, Yamaha Motor remains dedicated to offering more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable riding experiences for bikers around the world.

This cutting-edge technology was developed with the support and collaboration of leading companies and agencies in Japan. As the motorcycle industry enters a new era of innovation, Yamaha Motor remains dedicated to offering more convenient, comfortable, and enjoyable riding experiences for bikers around the world.

This cutting-edge technology was developed with the support and collaboration of leading companies and agencies in Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024