PM Modi's Historic Visit to Guyana: Strengthening Ties After 56 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his visit to Guyana as a 'significant milestone' for India-Guyana relations, marking the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the nation in 56 years. Modi expressed gratitude to President Irfaan Ali for the warm reception, acknowledging his personal connection to Guyana from his visit 24 years prior.

During a press meeting with President Ali, PM Modi stated, 'The grand welcome by President Dr. Irfaan Ali underscores our shared commitment to strengthening ties. My personal connection with Guyana adds a special dimension to this visit.' He noted President Ali's participation in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which has further inspired collaborative progress between the two nations.

PM Modi underlined the shared commitment of India and Guyana to resolve issues through 'dialogue and diplomacy,' stressing the importance of reforming global institutions. He highlighted climate justice and pledged continued collaborative efforts for mutual progress. The historical ties, originating 180 years ago with the Indian community's arrival, remain pivotal in Guyana's development.

Both leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs and held delegation-level talks in Georgetown, with Modi being the first Indian head of state to visit in over half a century. President Ali personally received Modi at the airport, highlighting the significance of the visit, and bestowed upon him the 'Key to the city of Georgetown.'

PM Modi remarked on social media, expressing his gratitude towards the Indian community in Guyana, noting their contributions across various sectors and their enduring connection to their roots despite the geographical distance. The celebrations included cultural performances and a ceremonial welcome honoring the historic visit.

