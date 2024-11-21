Dominica Bestows Highest National Honour on PM Narendra Modi

The Commonwealth of Dominica has awarded its highest national distinction, the Dominica Award of Honour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accolade, presented by President Sylvanie Burton, acknowledges Modi's pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic and his unwavering commitment to strengthening India-Dominica relations.

During the award ceremony, PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude, dedicating the honour to the 140 crore citizens of India, highlighting their efforts, values, and tradition. He underscored the shared democratic ethos between India and Dominica, emphasizing both nations as exemplars of women's empowerment on the global stage. Modi mentioned, "It is deeply satisfying that we could assist the people of Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic."

This significant recognition follows a series of cooperative endeavors between the two nations. A recent meeting in Georgetown between PM Modi and Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit accentuated India's resolve to bolster ties with Caribbean countries. India and Dominica have cultivated diplomatic relations since 1981, with landmark interactions like the India-CARICOM Leaders' meet in New York in 2019.

The partnership has seen initiatives like India's Vaccine Maitri, which provided 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Dominica in 2021. India's developmental support continues with a USD 1 million aid for the India-UNDP Project in Kalinago, aiming to fortify sustainable livelihoods. An additional USD 1 million pledge supports the Community Resilience Project's next phase in 2024.

The Indian diaspora in Dominica, comprising nearly 500 Indian-origin individuals, plays a critical role in furthering cultural and economic ties. This community actively participates in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, and education, notably at institutions like Ross Medical University.

