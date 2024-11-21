Left Menu

Adani Group Chairman Charged in U.S. Fraud and Bribery Case

Prominent Indian business figures, including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, face U.S. charges related to a large-scale bribery and fraud scheme. Indictments reveal efforts to deceive investors and bribe officials. The FBI leads the investigation, while Adani and associates maintain innocence until proven guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:58 IST
Adani Group Chairman Charged in U.S. Fraud and Bribery Case
Gautam Adani, Chairman Adani Group (File Photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major legal development, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has unsealed a five-count criminal indictment against key Indian business leaders, including Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. The charges, reported by Reuters, connect these executives to an extensive bribery and fraud operation.

U.S. prosecutors have accused Gautam Adani, along with Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, of orchestrating conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud, as well as securities fraud linked to a multi-billion-dollar scheme. This scheme allegedly aimed to obtain funds from U.S. investors and international financial institutions through deceptive and misleading statements.

Additionally, former executives Ranjit Gupta and Rupesh Agarwal are accused of involvement in securities fraud related to a renewable-energy company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Alongside them, Cyril Cabanes, Saurabh Agarwal, and Deepak Malhotra are charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. As per the indictment, these executives orchestrated a stratagem to bribe Indian officials for lucrative contracts, deceiving international investors with false claims while impeding investigations by U.S. authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024