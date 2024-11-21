India and Trinidad and Tobago Forge Stronger Ties at India-CARICOM Summit

In a significant diplomatic event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Prime Minister Keith Rowley, were present to witness the signing.

During the summit, Prime Ministers Modi and Rowley held discussions on diversifying trade relations. Emphasizing sectors such as science, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and agriculture, Modi called for enhanced cooperation. He expressed satisfaction with Trinidad and Tobago's adoption of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the signing of another MoU on agro and food processing.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted additional talks on strengthening ties in digital transformation, health, defense, maritime security, transportation, and cultural exchanges. The strong Indian-origin community in Trinidad, which traces its ties back to 1845, continues to underpin the enduring relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)