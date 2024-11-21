PM Modi's Historic Guyana Visit: Strengthening Ties and Addressing Parliament

In a landmark event symbolizing India's expanding global influence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Special Session of the Guyanese Parliament during his visit on Friday. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in over 50 years, underscoring a significant diplomatic outreach.

PM Modi, who has made similar addresses in 14 foreign Parliaments, sets a new record for an Indian leader in global diplomatic engagement. His international tour, encompassing Nigeria and Brazil, signifies India's strategic ties with foreign nations and showcases Modi's statesmanship on the world stage.

Recognition of Modi's efforts came through honors such as Guyana's 'The Order of Excellence' and Dominica's Award of Honour, highlighting his contributions to deepening international relations and global service. These awards reflect not only bilateral successes but also India's broader international impact, particularly during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)