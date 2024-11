Massive Russian Missile Strike Targets Dnipro Amidst Rising Tensions

A massive missile assault reportedly hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, marking a notable escalation in the ongoing conflict. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack comprised an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Russia's Astrakhan region, alongside a Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from Tambov and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Volgograd.

Air Force officials announced on their Telegram channel that the assault occurred early on November 21, 2024, targeting critical infrastructure and enterprises. Anti-aircraft units managed to intercept six of the Kh-101 cruise missiles, though details about casualties are pending.

In a separate development, the United States confirmed it would supply Ukraine with non-persistent anti-personnel landmines, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller. This decision responds to Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine, marking the first such provision to Ukraine as part of ongoing support against Russian military operations.

